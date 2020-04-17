International Covid-19 update | Spain death toll nears 19 500, Russia to treat cases with anti-malaria drug, virus outbreak at Philippine jail

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19 500

Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19 500, government figures showed on Friday.

The country reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, but said it had revised its counting mechanism, making the figures difficult to compare with previous tolls.

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 19 478, the third-highest in the world after the United States and Italy.

AFP



Russia to treat virus cases with anti-malaria drug

The Russian government has authorised the use of an anti-malarial drug to treat coronavirus patients despite international concerns over its safety and effectiveness.

The government published an order late Thursday allowing the use of hydroxychloroquine on patients after China donated more than 68 000 packs of the tablets to Russia.

It said the drug would be distributed to hospitals that are caring for patients who have tested positive for coronavirus or are suspected of having it. It said the drug's safety and effectiveness will be monitored by the state health watchdog.

AFP

Virus outbreak at Philippine jail fuels calls for prisoner releases

Eighteen guards and inmates at a jam-packed Philippine prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Friday, heightening fears of a rapid spread of the illness inside the country's jails.

Another 30 prisoners were showing symptoms inside the Quezon City Jail in the capital Manila - a facility so crowded that inmates take turns sleeping on staircases and open-air basketball courts.

The outbreak has fuelled calls from rights groups for the early release of prisoners charged with non-violent offences as well as the sick and elderly in an effort to ease congestion and lower the risk of transmission.

AFP

Iran says 89 virus deaths take total to 4 958

Iran said on Friday 89 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, as the country's official fatalities remained in double figures for a fourth day.

Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that the latest deaths brought the overall toll to 4 958.

It was the sixth day that the official fatality rate has dropped in the Middle East's worst-hit country.

AFP

Almost 300 people stranded in Venezuela due to virus leave for Spain

Almost 300 people, mostly Spaniards, were evacuated from Venezuela on a humanitarian flight after they were stranded because of restrictions to fight the coronavirus.

The charter flight, coordinated by several European nations, left Caracas airport for Madrid on Thursday afternoon, the European Union delegation said in a statement.

There were more than 100 Spaniards and Spanish residents on board, Jesus Silva, Spain's ambassador to Venezuela, said on Twitter.

AFP

Germany to make tens of millions of masks a week from August: minister

German companies will make tens of millions of masks per week from August, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, including 10 million meeting the FFP2 protective standard and 40 million surgical masks.



"We were able to award contracts to some 50 companies which want to produce 10 milion FFP2 masks and 40 million surgical masks from August," Spahn told reporters at a Berlin press conference.