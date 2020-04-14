International Covid-19 update | Spain's virus death toll tops 18 000, Taiwan reports no new infections, Iran deaths drop to double figures

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Spain's virus death toll tops 18 000: official

Spain reported on Tuesday 567 deaths from the new coronavirus, a slight increase after a one day decline, bringing the total number of fatalities to 18 056 - officially the third highest in the world behind the United States and Italy.

The number of new infections rose by 1.8 percent to 172 541 cases, according to the health ministry, the smallest increase since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown on 14 March to curb the spread of the virus.

Thai hospitals protect babies born in a pandemic with face shields

Fast asleep, swaddled in a towel and snug in a pink beanie, a baby born during a pandemic in a Thai hospital needs one last item to ensure its health - a face shield.

Bangkok hospitals are using the shields on newborns in their maternity wards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Thailand has detected 2 613 cases of the virus, with 41 deaths - a relatively low number despite being the first country outside China to record an infection.

Bangkok is now under an effective lockdown - silencing the usual boistrous and boozy Thai new year Songkran festival this week - while an overnight curfew has kept all but essential vehicles off the streets.

Extraordinary measures have also been rolled out at Praram 9 Hospital, where newborns are being fitted with face shields, a precaution taken at other maternity wards across the capital.

The tiny face guards have been designed by the hospital for use when the baby makes its first journey home.

Taiwan reports no new infections



Taiwan reported no new infections, the first time the daily tally has been zero in 36 days.



The island was hit early by the coronavirus but managed to keep initial infections low and stop the disease spreading locally.



Taiwan also suffered a second wave of cases - but the latest figures offer hope that authorities have managed to bring it under control.

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one month.



Health ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the Covid-19 disease were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall toll to 4 683.



"Unfortunately, we lost 98 of our compatriots infected with the disease... but after a month of waiting, this is the first day that the death toll has been double figures," he told a televised news conference.

Patients receive medical attention for Covid-19 in Tehran, the capital city of Iran. (Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Australia expects surge in jobless rate but restrictions remain

Australia's unemployment rate is forecast to spike to the highest level in 25 years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said on Tuesday it was still too soon to let up on social restrictions that are curbing economic growth.

Australia has reported a sustained decrease in the rate of new daily coronavirus cases in recent weeks, effectively "flattening the curve" on infections and spurring hope that some of the restrictions on public movement might be lifted.

Covid-19: India's air quality has improved since its lockdown citizens can now see the Himalyas

Residents in the northern Indian state of Punjab say they're seeing the Himalayas for the first time in decades while on coronavirus lockdown.

Since India was put on lockdown in March to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's air quality has seen immense improvement.

