International Covid-19 update | Trump calls to 'liberate' states, 1,046 cases on French aircraft carrier

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- Trump calls to 'liberate' states -

US President Donald Trump issues calls to "liberate" Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia in a series of tweets, which are quickly rebuked by the Democratic leaders of all three states.

Demonstrators in the three states have staged public rallies this week to demand an end to lockdown restrictions.

- China under scrutiny -

Beijing hits back at growing criticism from world leaders for its handling of the pandemic, saying it did not conceal information about the illness.

On Friday China sharply raised its death toll, adding another 1,290 fatalities for the city of Wuhan where the respiratory disease first emerged, pushing the nationwide death toll up to 4,636.

Trump has accused Beijing of downplaying the impact of the virus within its borders while leaders in France and Britain have also questioned China's management of the crisis.

- More than 154,000 dead -

There have been more than 2,251,695 reported Covid-19 infections around the world, from which 154,188 people have died, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT Saturday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 37,079 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 22,745 dead. Spain follows with 20,043, then France with 18,681 and Britain with 14,576.

- UK unregistered deaths -

Care England, Britain's largest representative body for care homes, says the number of virus deaths in Britain's care homes could be as high as 7,500, five times more than the official estimate.

- Silicon Valley cases 50 times higher? -

The true number of cases in California's Silicon Valley is at least 50 times higher than the official figure, according to a preliminary study that took blood samples from a group of residents and tested them for viral antibodies.

US government scientists also report that the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir has proven effective against COVID-19 in a small experiment involving monkeys.

- 1,046 cases on French aircraft carrier -

Nearly half of the 2,300 sailors who were aboard France's aircraft carrier and support craft when an outbreak occurred at sea have tested positive for the virus, the defence minister says.

With 1,760 tests conducted so far, 1,046 have come back positive.

- Undoing gains in poor countries -

The World Bank warns the pandemic could wipe out recent development progress made in poor countries.