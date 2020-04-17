International Covid-19 update | Trump lays out gradual reopening of US, Macron warns not to be 'naive' in believing China handled virus well

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Trump lays out gradual reopening of US as China faces virus fire

President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out guidelines for a gradual reopening of the United States after the battering of the coronavirus pandemic, saying normal life should resume quickly in some states.

Trump's new push came as he saw progress in his campaign to pressure China, with fellow Western leaders agreeing that Beijing has not been transparent on the origins of the virus that has infected more than 2.1 million people.

Facing re-election in November, Trump has been impatient to lift a lockdown that has thrown 22 million people out of work in the world's largest economy, although plenty of leaders at home and abroad fear that hastily easing restrictions will cause more people to die.

"Based on the latest data, our team of experts now agrees that we can begin the next front in our war," Trump told a news conference. "We're opening up our country."

Macron warns not to be 'naive' in believing China handled virus well

French President Emmanuel Macron warned not to be "naive" in believing China has handled the outbreak well.

"There are clearly things that have happened that we don't know about," he said in an interview with the Financial Times.

China has said its scientists believe the virus was first transmitted to humans at a meat market in Wuhan that butchered exotic animals.

Pandemic worsens plight of Middle East prisoners



As governments in the Middle East isolate their populations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, attention is turning to the region's jails, where detainees face a more punishing form of lockdown.

"Because of the pandemic, confinement is an additional punishment for the prisoners," said Kaddour Chouicha, 63, an engineering professor at Algeria's University of Oran and a human rights activist.

Some Middle Eastern governments have released prisoners as part of their response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, while others have ignored pressure to do so.

IMF approves $1.4 billion in coronavirus aid to Pakistan

The IMF on Thursday approved nearly $1.4 billion in emergency aid to Pakistan to help it weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has recorded just over 100 deaths but experts have voiced fear that the country of 215 million people could see a rapid and devastating increase due to its shortage of medical infrastructure and crowded cities.

Worried about hurting an already weak economy, Prime Minister Imran Khan has resisted a sweeping, nationwide lockdown but provinces have shuttered schools and companies.

Myanmar to release 25 000 prisoners amid virus fears

More than a quarter of Myanmar's prison population is to be released, the president's office announced on Friday, as calls grow to ease pressure on overcrowded jails with coronavirus fears gripping the country.

The Southeast Asian nation grants an annual amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark its April New Year holiday, but this is the largest ever recorded.

So far Myanmar has officially confirmed 85 cases of Covid-19, including four deaths, but experts fear the real number is many times more due to the low numbers tested.

The country is under a nationwide lockdown and there has been growing pressure to release inmates from what Human Rights Watch (HRW) calls "horribly overcrowded and unsanitary" jails.

