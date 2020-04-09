International Covid-19 update: UN Security Council to finally discuss pandemic, France GDP 'to drop'

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation live on Thursday evening, day 14 of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. WATCH

After weeks of disagreement - especially between the United States and China - the UN Security Council will meet Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic for the first time, AFP reports.

Led by Germany, nine of the council's 10 non-permanent members requested the closed-door meeting - a video conference to maintain social distancing - last week, fed up with the body's inaction over the unprecedented global crisis.

Talks are moving in the right direction, diplomats said, and Washington is no longer insisting UN language refer to the virus as coming from China, which had infuriated Beijing.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to focus on efforts to fight the pandemic, peacekeeping missions and fostering unity between the non-permanent members and the five permanent ones.

There are two competing texts up for debate.

One, spearheaded by Tunisia on behalf of the 10 non-permanent members and obtained by AFP, calls for "an urgent, coordinated and united international action to curb the impact of COVID-19" and urges an immediate global ceasefire on humanitarian grounds.

That draft resolution has been in development since March 30, though a vote on it is not yet scheduled.

The second text, proposed by France, focuses on Guterres's call last month to cease all hostilities around the world as part of a "humanitarian pause" to fight the pandemic.

That one has so far only had input from the five permanent members, which diplomats from non-permanent countries told AFP has been "very frustrating."

France has argued that the so-called P5 need to smooth out their differences before any wider negotiations with the council.

But efforts to convene a meeting of the five have been stymied by the hospitalization of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chinese reticence to participate without first setting a clear agenda.

New York Covid-19 deaths pile up

America's coronavirus epicenter of New York recorded a new single-day high of 799 Covid-19 deaths on Thursday but Governor Andrew Cuomo said the rate of hospitalizations continued to fall, AFP reports.

Cuomo said 799 people died in the last 24 hours, outdoing the previous high of 779 announced on Wednesday, but added that the curve was flattening because of social confinement measures.

As of Thursday, Covid-19 has killed more than 14 800 people in the United States, and the number of confirmed cases has grown to more than 432 000, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

French GDP may drop by 6%

The French government expects GDP to drop six percent this year because of lost business during the coronavirus lockdown, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday while announcing a relief plan would be more than doubled to 100 billion euros ($109 billion).

The spending will sharply increase the national budget deficit to 7.6 percent of GDP for 2020 -- well beyond the eurozone's limit of three percent -- and push up public debt to 112 percent of GDP from the 99 percent forecast earlier this year, Le Maire told financial daily Les Echos.

"This debt is necessary to keep companies from going bankrupt and our economy from sinking," Le Maire said in a joint interview with Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"There are still uncertainties and this forecast could still change, depending on how long this confinement lasts and how we come out of it," he said.

The additional health spending alone for the coronavirus fight will be lifted to seven billion euros from two billion euros, Le Maire said, ahead of presenting a new 2020 budget next week.

France is already in recession after its economy shrank a whopping six percent in the first quarter alone, with nationwide business closures and stay-at-home orders in effect during the last two weeks of March.