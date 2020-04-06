International Covid-19 update: US death toll at 10 000, WWII veterans die from virus

More than 10 000 people in the US have died from the coronavirus, a John Hopkins University tracker says. In total, there have been 10 335 deaths in the US by Monday evening.

Meanwhile, More than 5 000 people who tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain, official figures showed Monday, with a latest daily toll of 439, AFP reports.

The country’s health ministry said in a tweet that 5 373 people have died of the virus.

France once again breaks its own 24-hour death toll record

France on Monday reported that 833 more people had died of Covid-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the previous 24 hours, its highest daily toll since the epidemic began.

"We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic," Health Minster Olivier Veran said, as he announced the new toll which brought the total number killed in the coronavirus epidemic in France to 8 911.

France is now giving a daily combined toll of deaths in hospitals and nursing homes. Previously it had only given the hospital toll on a daily basis.



Nollywood star breaks country’s lockdown regulations



A popular Nigerian actress was on Monday found guilty of breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions in economic hub Lagos by throwing a birthday party, AFP reports



Funke Akindele, a Nollywood film star popularly known as Jenifa, was arrested and pleaded guilty to hosting the bash for her husband and show business pals at their upscale residence on Saturday.



"The court found them guilty as charged," police spokesperson Bala Elkana said in a statement.

The statement said the couple were each sentenced to 14 days of community service and ordered to pay a fine of 100 000 naira ($260).

As of Monday, there are 232 confirmed infections and five deaths from Covid-19 in Nigeria.

French WWII veterans die from Covid-19



Three prominent former members of the French resistance that fought the German occupation in World War II have died in France in their 90s of Covid-19, memorial associations have announced, AFP reports.



Henri Ecochard, 96, Frida Wattenberg, 95, and Rafael Gomez Nieto, 99, had all played important but quite different roles in the resistance movement that defied the odds to carry on fighting the Nazis.

Ecochard was a member of the Free France and its Free French Forces (FFL) under Charles de Gaulle, serving in the Middle East and then Tunisia before joining an artillery regiment in 1944.

In 1943, Wattenberg left Paris for the southeastern city of Grenoble, which was then under Italian occupation, to join the Jewish resistance. She helped lead groups of children over the border to the safety of Switzerland and later joined the Jewish Army (AJ), a resistance group set up in Toulouse.

Nieto, the last survivor of the "Nueve" (The Ninth), the first column composed mainly of Spanish Republicans that entered Paris on 24 August 1944.