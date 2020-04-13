International Covid-19 update: Warnings of unrest in India, global death toll grows

Key industries are warning of social unrest unless India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes concessions when he announces any extension on Tuesday to a three-week pandemic-lockdown for the country's 1.3 billion people.

The lockdown ends at midnight Tuesday, but several state chief ministers have already said they plan to extend it for at least two more weeks.

With time running out, the government has not laid out any national plan.

Modi is caught between growing fears over the pandemic - cases have surged in recent days to more than 9 150 with 308 deaths - and the need to get the economy moving again.

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das called the coronavirus an "invisible assassin" that could cause havoc with the economy. The national restaurants association, which said its members employed seven million people, warned there could be "social unrest" if it did not receive financial relief.

The government is considering making people stay at home in Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities while opening up rural parts of the country that have so far been relatively untainted by coronavirus, according to some reports.

Media have predicted it would be relaxed for key sectors such as agriculture.

With thousands of trucks carrying food and other essential produce being stuck at internal borders, the home ministry has already sent out new orders to states calling for better movement of essentials.

Farms, still the bedrock of the economy, are heading into their most important harvest time of the year with massive transport of crops that earn money to finance many villages for months.

Worldwide death toll grows

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 114 539 on Monday, according to an AFP tally.

More than 1 853 300 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 395 000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

In the US, now the epicentre of the pandemic, the death toll stands at 22 109 with 557 590 infections. At least 41 831 patients have recovered.

Italy is the second worst-hit country with 19 899 deaths from 156 363 infections.

It is followed by Spain with 17 489 fatalities from 169 496 confirmed infections, France with 14 393 deaths and 132 591 infections and Britain with 10 612 deaths from 84 270 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 3 341 deaths and 82 160 cases including 108 new ones, with 77 663 recoveries. It reported two new deaths.

Morocco clamps down on those breaching emergency rules

More than 4 300 people were arrested over the weekend in Morocco for breaching emergency rules in place to combat the novel coronavirus, AFP reports.

More than half of those detained were taken into police custody.

Since mid-March, authorities have arrested 28,701 people across the North African country, 15 545 of whom have been referred to court after being held in custody, according to the country's national security force DGSN.

Morocco has recorded 1 746 Covid-19 cases, with 120 deaths and 196 recoveries. Fewer than 7 000 tests have been carried out.

Turkish prisoners die from Covid-19

Three Turkish prisoners have died from the coronavirus, Turkey's justice minister said Monday as he announced the first cases of convicts diagnosed with the disease.

A total of 17 convicts in five open prisons have contracted the virus, Abdulhamit Gul told reporters in Ankara.

Turkey has nearly 57 000 Covid-19 infections and around 1 200 have died, according to health ministry figures published Sunday.