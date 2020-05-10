International Covid-19 wrap: Obama describes Trump handling of virus as 'chaotic'

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 279 185 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

At least 4 035 470 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1 340 700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

The US has the highest number of total deaths with 78 794 out of 1 309 541 cases. At least 212 534 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 31 587 deaths from 215 260 cases.

It is followed by Italy with 30 395 deaths and 218 268 cases, Spain with 26 621 fatalities and 224 390 infections and France with 26 310 deaths and 176 658 cases.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 4 633 deaths and 82 901 cases. It has 78 120 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 155 441 deaths from 1 721 579 cases, the United States and Canada have 83 597 deaths and 1 377 243 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 19 743 deaths and 359 010 cases, Asia has 10 541 deaths and 289 683 cases, the Middle East has 7 554 deaths and 219 755 cases, Africa has 2 184 deaths from 59 927 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8 276 cases.

Please note that due to corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24-hour period may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.