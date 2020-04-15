International Covid-19 wrap: Over 130 000 Covid-19 deaths, and how Iceland beat the coronavirus fight

Covid-19 has killed at least 131 319 people around the world, with Europe accounting for more than two-thirds of the deaths, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday from official sources.

Europe has reported 88 716 deaths, while the United States has the single highest toll at 26 950.

The US is followed by Italy with 21 645 deaths, Spain with 18 579 and France with 17 167.

Here's a wrap of the biggest coronavirus stories happening in the world:

Scientists turn the coronavirus structure into music - here's why and what it sounds like

MIT scientists turned the coronavirus structure into music to help them better understand it.

A musical representation of spikes in the virus particles was created and is played by al-generated flutes, strings and bell chimes.

Arsonists in the UK targeted a 5G mast serving a newly built coronavirus hospital

Arsonists have targeted a mobile phone mast serving a newly-built hospital in the UK as conspiracy theorists pushing the false claim of a link between 5G technology and the coronavirus trigger a wave of attacks across the country.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday it was reviewing what impact the US decision to halt funding would have, and said it was looking to others to help fill financial "gaps".

Study shows Iceland got it right with early, widespread virus testing

Iceland has provided a textbook example of how to get out ahead of a looming pandemic: per capita, it has tested more people for coronavirus than any other country on earth and it got started a month before the first case was even confirmed in the tiny Nordic island nation.











