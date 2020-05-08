International Covid-19 wrap: Pakistan expats test positive, boy, 5, dies from 'disease caused by Covid-19'

Hundreds of Pakistanis who were repatriated from the Middle East - where many lost jobs amid coronavirus shutdowns and were living in cramped conditions - have tested positive for Covid-19, AFP reports.

Pakistan has so far brought about 20 000 nationals home, among them a large number of unskilled workers who had been labouring in Gulf nations only to see their jobs disappear as lockdowns slowed economic activity.

Of the 2 069 Pakistanis returning from the Middle East to the southern province of Sindh, more than 500 tested positive for the coronavirus, Murad Ali Shah, Sindh's chief minister, told a press conference.

And in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a senior government official told AFP that more than 200 of the 1 600 passengers repatriated to the city of Peshawar had tested positive.

According to the foreign office, about 4.5 million Pakistanis work in the Middle East.

In addition to the 20 000 who have already come back, around 110 000 more overseas Pakistanis have registered a desire to return home.

Pakistan has been chartering flights to bring back stranded nationals, as commercial flights into the country have been halted.

Labourers in many Gulf nations live in crowded dormitories or work camps where social distancing is impossible.

During a briefing Thursday, Moeed Yusuf, the prime minister's special assistant on national security, said that on some flights as many as half the passengers were infected.

Citing economic pressures, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced the easing of a nationwide lockdown, sparking fears coronavirus cases may increase dramatically.



More than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far, with the death toll at a relatively low 600 or so in the nation of about 215 million people.



Another White House staffer tests positive

A member of US Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, briefly delaying his Friday flight to Iowa and prompting some fellow passengers on Air Force Two to disembark, according to a White House official, reports Al Jazeera.

Pence's flight was delayed more than an hour on Friday morning and, according to press pool reports, passengers who were Pence staff members appeared to disembark before departure. It was not immediately clear whether the infected staffer had been aboard Air Force Two on Friday morning

Friday's positive case was the second in as many days.

The White House on Thursday said US President Donald Trump and Pence tested negative for the virus and were feeling well after the staffer - a US military service member who works at the White House as a valet - tested positive for the virus. It also said the two leaders would now be tested daily instead of weekly.



Boy, 5, dies from 'disease related to Covid-19'



AFP reports that a five-year-old boy in New York has died from a rare inflammatory disease believed to be caused by the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.



"There have been 73 reported cases in (New York state) of children getting severely ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.



"On Thursday, a 5-year-old boy passed away from these complications, believed to be caused by Covid-19," Cuomo wrote on Twitter.