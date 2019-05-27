 

Intruder breaks into family home to clean the entire house, even leaving an origami rose made from toilet paper

2019-05-27 14:58

Robyn Lucas

Toilet paper. (Nate Roman via Facebook)

An American man came home from work to find his home broken into, but later realised nothing was stolen. Instead, the house was thoroughly tidied.

Nate Roman, 44, from Massachusetts in the US, revealed on Facebook recently that he was terrified when he discovered that someone had broken into his home.

But the intruder seemingly stole nothing, but instead cleaned up his entire home, even leaving an origami rose made from toilet paper in his bathroom.

"Today, while I was at work, a stranger entered my house," Nate wrote on his Facebook page.

"It's possible that I forgot to lock the back door, they didn't break anything while entering.

"I usually forget to arm my alarm during the day, but unfortunately that also happened, so I don't have any video, despite having cameras.

'It's still weird and creepy'

"Ready for the weird part? Not only did they not take anything (that I can find), but the purpose of the visit was to clean my bathrooms and bedrooms.

"They made the beds, vacuumed the rugs, scrubbed the toilets and left tp [toilet paper] roses.

"No notes, no creepy arrangements or anything."

Nate believes a cleaning service was mistakenly sent to his address, Daily Mail reports.

"My best theory at this point is that a housekeeping service accidentally went to the wrong address. It's still weird and creepy AF (as f***). No idea what to think about this."

Unsure what to do about the bizarre incident, the dad changed his locks and decided to phone the police, New York Post reveals.

Marlborough Police Sergeant Daniel Campbell revealed that this is the first time the police department has dealt with a case of this nature.

'We have not received any reports similar to this in other locations, and we have no suspects at this time," Campbell told Boston Globe.


