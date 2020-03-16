Iran coronavirus death toll passes 850 as senior cleric dies

Berlin is trying to stop Washington from persuading a German company seeking a coronavirus vaccine to move its research to the United States. (Screen grab, Reuters)

The novel coronavirus killed a top Iranian cleric Monday, the Islamic republic said, as it reported yet another record high single-day death toll in one of the world's worst-hit countries.

The latest 129 deaths brought the overall toll to 853 fatalities among nearly 15,000 infections since February 19, when the government announced Iran's first cases of the COVID-19 disease.

"Our plea is that everyone take this virus seriously and in no way attempt to travel to any province," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

The disease has now killed at least 12 Iranian politicians and officials, both sitting and former, and infected 13 more who have either been quarantined or are being treated.

The latest was Ayatollah Hashem Bathayi Golpayegani, a member of the Assembly of Experts - an 88-strong body of clerics that appoints and monitors the country's supreme leader.

The ayatollah, who was 78, died two days after testing positive for the disease and being hospitalised, state news agency IRNA reported.

The novel coronavirus also claimed the life of prominent economist and political activist Fariborz Rais-Dana on Monday.

A prolific writer with a PhD from the London School of Economics, he had spent time in prison after being convicted of spreading propaganda against the system.

1053 new cases

The health ministry also reported 1053 confirmed new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 14 991.

Iran has been scrambling to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 after it emerged in the holy Shiite city of Qom last month.

Since then, it has shut schools, postponed events and discouraged travel ahead of Nowrouz, the country's New Year holidays.

Iran has cancelled the main weekly Friday prayers, closed parliament and postponed the second round of legislative elections.

The judiciary has also sent 83 000 inmates on temporary leave from jails, apparently over concerns of the virus spreading in the prison system.

But Iran has yet to impose a lockdown, and the official number of deaths and infections has continued to grow exponentially.



According to the health ministry, the rising trend is due to the increasing number of tests being carried out.

It said many patients started showing symptoms days after they were infected.

Official tolls, which are given every 24 hours, have usually lagged behind reports by local media and have sometimes been contradicted by provincial authorities.

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday reiterated his call for people to refrain from travelling.

Speaking in a videoconference with Iran's anti-coronavirus headquarters in Tehran, he expressed hopes that the outbreak would soon be brought under control.