 

Iran drone shot down | Australia, NZ PMs meet: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-07-19 06:34

US warship destroyed Iranian drone, says Trump

President Donald Trump has said a US warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

WATCH: Trump quit Iran nuke deal 'to spite Obama'

Morrison says meeting with Ardern was positive - lists things they didn't speak about

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison leaves the Commonwealth offices in Melbourne after a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Canadian police bust 9 members of alleged mafia clan

Canadian police on Thursday said they had arrested nine suspected members of a powerful mafia clan with roots in southern Italy involved in money laundering and illegal gambling in the Toronto area, seizing C$35m ($26.8m) in assets.

Omar: This is our country, we are where we belong

Just hours after supporters of President Donald Trump chanted "send her back" at his North Carolina rally, Representative Ilhan Omar delivered a sharp rebuke to Trump, saying, "This is our country."

"We are where we belong," she added.

Astronaut Tim Peake joins Red Arrows for military air show flight

Astronaut Tim Peake has joined the Red Arrows for a rehearsal flight at the Royal International Air Tattoo. He sat behind Sqn Ldr Martin Pert, known as Red 1, in one of the team's distinctive Hawk fast-jets.

