An Iranian tanker seized by Saudi Arabia has been released and is being returned to the Islamic republic, an Iranian minister said on Sunday.

The Happiness 1 tanker "has been released following negotiations and is now moving toward Persian Gulf waters," said transport minister Mohammad Eslami, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

