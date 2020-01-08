Iran state media claims 80 Americans killed by missiles, Guard Corps note 'great victory'

Iranian state television claimed that Wednesday missile strikes on bases in Iraq killed 80 Americans, in a report citing what it called an informed Revolutionary Guards source.

Iran launched 22 missiles overnight at the Iraqi bases used by US and other US-led coalition troops, the Iraqi army said.

"At least 80 American military (personnel) were killed in this attack," the state television website reported.

In addition, it said, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopters and other military equipment had been severely damaged in the attack.

Iran state media claiming at least 80 US casualties in missile strikes. Doesn't matter that it's almost certainly not true - gives Iranian authorities a chance to beat their chest and claim victory, alleviating need for further strikes https://t.co/dH4Qk8xbPa — michael safi (@safimichael) January 8, 2020

The Revolutionary Guards source said at least 140 targets of the US and their allies had been identified in the region and would be attacked "if the Americans commit any kind of mistake again".

The source said 15 missiles hit Ain Al-Assad base and none was intercepted by "radars of America's terrorist army".

EXPLAINER | Pertinent questions answered on Iran, US boiling tensions

It was the first action of Iran's promised revenge for the US killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iraq last week.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said "Operation Martyr Soleimani" was in response to "the criminal and terrorist operation of the American invaders and to avenge the cowardly assassination and painful martyrdom of the heroic leader" of the elite Quds Force.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also congratulated the community of believers of Islam for "this great victory".

It said it "fired dozens of ground-to-ground missiles at the invading air base of the terrorist army of the American aggressor... Ain al-Assad, and crushed this base".

READ | South Africans in Iran, Iraq have not yet requested assistance, says Dirco

The broad strokes of the statement noted: