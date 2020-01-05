Iran tension: Mourners flood Iranian city as top general's remains return

Tehran
– A tide of mourners flooded the Iranian city of Ahvaz on Sunday, weeping and
beating their chests in homage to top general Qasem Soleimani who was killed in
a US strike in Baghdad.
"Death
to America!" they chanted as they packed the streets and filled a long
bridge spanning a river in the southwestern city, where Soleimani's remains
arrived from Iraq before dawn.
As
Shiite chants resonated in the air, mourners held portraits of Soleimani, seen
as a hero of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war and for spearheading Iran's Middle East
operations as commander of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force.
Soleimani
was killed in a US drone strike on Friday near Baghdad airport, shocking the
Islamic republic. He was 62.
The
attack was ordered by US President Donald Trump, who said the Quds commander
had been planning an "imminent" attack on US diplomats and American
forces in Iraq.
In
the face of growing Iraqi anger over the US strike, the country's parliament
was expected to vote on Sunday on whether to oust the roughly 5 200 American
troops in Iraq.
Soleimani's
assassination ratcheted up tensions between arch-enemies Tehran and Washington
and sparked fears of a new Middle East war.
Targeting
cultural sites
Iran's
supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" and
declared three days of mourning.
But
Trump warned late on Saturday that America was targeting 52 sites
"important to Iran & Iranian culture" and would hit them
"very fast and very hard" if the country attacks American personnel
or assets.
In
a series of sabre-rattling tweets, Trump said the choice of 52 targets
represented the number of Americans held hostage at the US embassy in Tehran
for more than a year starting in late 1979.
Iran's
top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that "targeting cultural sites
is a WAR CRIME" and a red line in international law.
For
Iran's army chief, the threat was an attempt to distract the world from
Soleimani's "unjustifiable" assassination.
"I
doubt they have the courage to initiate" a conflict in the future, said
Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.
US-Iran
tensions escalated in 2018 when Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark
accord that gave Tehran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its
nuclear programme.
Iran
has hit back by reducing its nuclear commitments with a series of steps every
60 days, the most recent deadline passing on Saturday.
Glorious
crowd
On
Sunday, thousands of mourners dressed in black were seen gathered in Ahvaz in a
live broadcast on state television.
The
channel showed crowds in Mollavi Square with flags in green, white and red – depicting
the blood of "martyrs".
"A
glorious crowd is at the ceremony," said state television.
"The
presence of children, teenagers, relatives, veterans, families of martyrs of
(the Iran-Iraq war) and defenders of Haram (those martyred in Syria) is a
glimpse of the glory of this ceremony," it added.
In
Tehran, deputies chanted "Death to America" for a few minutes during
a regular session of parliament, semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
"Trump,
this is the voice of the Iranian nation, listen," speaker Ali Larijani was
quoted as saying.
Soleimani's
remains and those of five other Iranians, all Guards members, killed in the US
drone strike had arrived at Ahvaz airport before dawn, ISNA said.
With
them were the remains of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraq's
powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary umbrella group, who was also killed in
the US strike.
They
are expected to be flown to Tehran for more tributes on Sunday evening.
On
Monday, Khamenei is expected to pray over Soleimani's remains at Tehran
University before a procession to Azadi Square.
His
remains are then due to be taken to the holy city of Qom for a ceremony at
Masumeh shrine, ahead of a funeral on Tuesday in his hometown Kerman.
Cyber
attack
In
neighbouring Iraq, pro-Iran factions ramped up pressure on US installations
with missiles and warnings to Iraq's troops.
In
the first hints of a possible retaliatory response, two mortar rounds struck on
Saturday near the US embassy in Baghdad, security sources said.
Almost
simultaneously, two rockets slammed into the Al-Balad airbase where American
troops are deployed.
Iraq's
military confirmed the missile attacks in Baghdad and on Al-Balad and said
there were no casualties. The US military also said no coalition troops were
hurt.
In
another possible act of retaliation, hackers claiming to be from Iran breached
the website of a little-known US government agency and threatened more cyber attacks.
The
website of the Federal Depository Library Program was replaced with a page
titled "Iranian Hackers!" that displayed images of Khamenei and the
Islamic republic's flag.