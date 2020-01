An Iranian man walks past a mural painted on the walls of the former US embassy in the capital Tehran. (Atta Kenare, AFP)

Iran on Sunday announced its fifth step back from a nuclear deal saying it will forego the "limit on the number of centrifuges", amid mounting tensions with the United States.

The announcement came after a US drone strike on Friday killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq, sparking fury in Iran which has vowed to avenge his death.