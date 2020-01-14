 

Iran's Rouhani: Punish those responsible for air disaster

2020-01-14 12:18

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said that everyone responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner last week must be punished.

"For our people it is very important in this incident that anyone who was at fault or negligent at any level" face justice, he said in a televised speech.

"Anyone who should be punished must be punished," said Rouhani.

"The judiciary must form a special court with high-ranking judge and dozens of experts... The whole world will be watching."

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was brought down by a missile shortly after takeoff from Tehran last Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

MUST READ | Trudeau: Plane victims would be alive if not for US-Iran tensions

Iran for days denied Western claims based on US intelligence that the airliner had been downed by a missile before acknowledging that version was correct on Saturday.

It has come under mounting international pressure to ensure its investigation into the tragedy is full and transparent.

The authorities' handling of the air disaster and has also angered people in Iran.

ALSO READ | 'Surviving was a miracle': Iran's missile attack on Iraq base

Videos posted on social networks on Monday purported to show people taking to the streets for a third consecutive day, with demonstrators apparently shouting slogans against the Islamic republic. 

Read more on:    hassan rouhani  |  iran  |  plane crash
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Libya's strongman Haftar snubs peace deal in Moscow

2020-01-14 12:18

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry resumes, application for Zuma summons to be heard
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 12:41 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Kalk Bay 11:49 AM
Road name: Main Road Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Monday 2020-01-13 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 