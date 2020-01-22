 

Iraq protests resume | US Supreme Court declines to hear Obamacare case: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-01-22 06:43

Blocked roads and burning tires as Iraq protests resume

Iraqi protesters blocked roads on Tuesday in an attempt to pressure authorities to implement long-awaited reforms. Anti-government rallies have rocked Iraq since October.

US Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states to fast-track consideration of their appeal seeking a definitive ruling whether the Obamacare healthcare law violates the US constitution.

Protesters clash with police in Bogota during anti-government demonstrations

Riot police clash with demonstrators in the Colombian capital Bogota as anti-government protests resumed across the country.

Central Americans migrants stuck at the Mexico border

Migrants from Honduras and Salvador are stuck near the Suchiate river, a natural border between Mexico and Guatemala. Hundreds of them were pushed back yesterday with teargas by the Mexican national guards.

US officials confirm first US case of China coronavirus

A traveller from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, a spokesman from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

WATCH | 58 children crammed into 14-seater minibus taxi
