Iraq protests resume | US Supreme Court declines to hear Obamacare case: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Blocked roads and burning tires as Iraq protests resume

Iraqi protesters blocked roads on Tuesday in an attempt to pressure authorities to implement long-awaited reforms. Anti-government rallies have rocked Iraq since October.

US Supreme Court declines to fast-track Obamacare appeal

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and 20 Democratic-led states to fast-track consideration of their appeal seeking a definitive ruling whether the Obamacare healthcare law violates the US constitution.

Protesters clash with police in Bogota during anti-government demonstrations

Riot police clash with demonstrators in the Colombian capital Bogota as anti-government protests resumed across the country.

Central Americans migrants stuck at the Mexico border

Migrants from Honduras and Salvador are stuck near the Suchiate river, a natural border between Mexico and Guatemala. Hundreds of them were pushed back yesterday with teargas by the Mexican national guards.

US officials confirm first US case of China coronavirus

A traveller from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, a spokesman from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.