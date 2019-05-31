 

Iraq's president calls on neighbours, allies for Iran's stability

2019-05-31 19:02

Iraq's President Barham Salih has called upon neighbouring countries and allies to support Iran's stability.

Iraq has also refused to sign the final joint statement issued by the Arab League following its meeting in Saudi Arabia, which is also hosting talks with the leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Earlier, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud accused Iran of interfering in the internal affairs of Arab states.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani is also attending the summits amid the country's ongoing blockade by Saudi Arabia and its allies.

