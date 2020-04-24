'Irresponsible, dangerous' - experts trash Trump idea of injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus

Paris
– Experts on Friday dismissed as reckless and irresponsible US President Donald
Trump's suggestion of injecting disinfectant to treat patients with Covid-19,
the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"Is there a way we can do
something like that, by injection inside [the body]?" Trump asked at his
daily briefing on Thursday, having said that disinfectant knocks out the virus
"in a minute".
"Because, you see, it gets
in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs," Trump
continued, apparently referring to disinfectant. "So it would be
interesting to check that out."
In interviews and on social
networks, doctors and others dismissed Trump's idea out-of-hand.
"This notion of injecting or
ingesting any type of cleansing product into the body is irresponsible, and
it's dangerous," Vin Gupta, pulmonologist and global health expert told
NBC News.
"It's a common method that
people utilise when they want to kill themselves."
"We have already seen people
mistakenly poisoning themselves by taking chloroquine when their hopes were
raised by unscientific comments," noted Parastou Donyai, director of
pharmacy practice and the University of Reading, referring to a malaria drug Trump
has promoted as a treatment for Covid-19.
'Please
do not drink or inject disinfectant'
Last month, an Arizona man died
and his wife was put in critical condition after ingesting chloroquine
phosphate, an additive used to clean fish tanks that is also found in the
medicine promoted by the US president.
Injecting a toxic substance
"gives very little time to step in and reverse the injection of a poison",
Donyai warned.
Walter Shaub, former director of
the US Office of Government Ethics, said Trump's daily briefings are doing more
harm than good.
"As a public service, please
stop airing these coronavirus briefings, they are endangering lives," he
tweeted. "And please do not drink or inject disinfectant."
University of California
professor and former secretary of labour Robert Reich agreed, tweeting that
"Trump's briefings are actively endangering the public's health".
"Boycott this propaganda – Listen
to the experts," he added.
At least two manufacturers of
cleaning products sold in the United States issued statements after Trump's
address, warning people against using them as a treatment.
"Under no circumstances
should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through
injection, ingestion or any other route)," Reckitt Benckiser, the UK-based
maker of Lysol and Dettol, said in a statement Friday.
