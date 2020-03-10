Is Trump exposed? White House insists US President doesn't need to test for coronavirus

As several aides of US President Donald Trump self-quarantine, the White House has insisted that the president is in the all clear.

Several lawmakers in Trump's inner circle have been in close proximity to someone with the deadly coronavirus, including his new chief of staff Mark Meadows.

What's more, two of Trump's aides have had direct contact with the president.

Trump, who flew back to Washington after a weekend golfing at his Florida resort and having dinner with Brazil's right-wing president, has spent weeks dismissing the seriousness of the threat.



But a dramatic run on stock market prices on Monday robbed him of one of his main talking points when touting his successes ahead of the November presidential election. The Dow Jones closed 7.8% lower in the worst session since 2008.