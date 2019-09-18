Israel elections: Netanyahu, Gantz deadlocked with nearly all votes counted - media

Jerusalem
– Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main challenger Benny Gantz
were deadlocked with nearly all votes from the country's general election
counted on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.
Various Israeli media reported
that Netanyahu's right-wing Likud and Gantz's Blue and White had 32 seats each
of parliament's 120, with more than 90% of the vote counted.
The reports were citing sources
with the elections committee, as that level of results had not been officially
posted yet.
The results gave no obvious path
for either to form a coalition, raising the possibility of negotiations towards
a unity government.
Ex-defence minister Avigdor
Lieberman could prove to be kingmaker, with the reported results showing his
nationalist Yisrael Beitenu with nine seats.
The mainly Arab Joint List
alliance was set to become the third-largest force in parliament with 12 seats,
the reports said.
That could put the Arab parties
in position to block Netanyahu from continuing as prime minister if they decided
to break with precedent and endorse Gantz for the job.
Israel's Arab parties have
traditionally not endorsed anyone for prime minister.