Israel elections: Netanyahu's rule threatened by deadlocked Israeli polls

Jerusalem – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's
long grip on power appeared in jeopardy on Wednesday after elections left him
tied with his main challenger Benny Gantz, raising the prospect of tough
negotiations to build a unity government or even the end of the Israeli
premier's record long rule.
In a sign of the demanding negotiations to come,
sources in Netanyahu's office told AFP he was cancelling a planned trip next
week to the UN General Assembly in New York due to the "political context"
in Israel.
He had been due to meet his "friend" US
President Donald Trump on the fringes of the international gathering to discuss
a defence treaty between the two allies.
But Israel's longest-serving premier is staying
home as he battles to retain his grip on power. With more than 95% of ballots counted, Netanyahu's
right-wing Likud had 32 seats, while Gantz's Blue and White took 33 places in
Israel's 120-member parliament.
Gantz's slim lead, however, gave no obvious path
for either party to form a majority coalition, raising the possibility of
negotiations towards a unity government.
"There are only two options, a government led
by me or a dangerous government dependent on the Arab parties," Netanyahu
told a press conference in Jerusalem on Wednesday night.
"In these times, more than ever, when we face
enormous security and political challenges, it cannot be that there will be a
government that depends on anti-Zionist Arab parties," he said.
Throughout his campaign, Netanyahu warned, as he
has in previous elections, that left-wing and Arab voters were showing up in
large numbers to try to oust him.
Media said the mainly Arab Joint List alliance was
set to become the third-largest bloc in parliament with 13 seats.
End of 'Netanyahu era'?
"The Netanyahu era is over," said Ahmed
Tibi, one of the list's leaders. "If Gantz calls, we shall tell him our
conditions for supporting him."
If the initial results hold, it will be a major
setback for Netanyahu, who hoped to form a right-wing coalition similar to his
current administration as he faces the possibility of a corruption indictment
in the weeks ahead.
Gantz, addressing supporters in Tel Aviv, called
for a "broad unity government" but cautioned that he was waiting for
final results.
"We will act to form a broad unity government
that will express the will of the people," the former armed forces chief
said.
"We will begin negotiations and I will speak
with everyone."
Ex-defence minister Avigdor Lieberman could prove
to be kingmaker, with the reported results giving his secular-nationalist party
Yisrael Beitenu nine seats.
He has not declared in favour of either of the two
leading contenders.
"There is only one option for us," he has
stated.
"That is to form a broad, liberal, national
unity government" with Yisrael Beitenu, Blue and White and Likud.
Such a government would not include the
ultra-Orthodox Jews.
The staunchly secularist Lieberman has long
campaigned against what he sees as their undue clout, which he accuses of
seeking to impose Jewish religious law on Israel's secular population.
He would also not partner with Arab parties.
'Disease of hatred'
"Israel has a problem," the top-selling
daily Yediot Aharonot newspaper wrote on Wednesday. "We have been
afflicted with the disease of hatred."
"Some people want to sharpen the divisions and
to see a clear division between 'left' and 'right' but that is precisely the
way to worsen the disease."
Whatever the shape of the next Israeli government,
the Palestinians are prepared to talk peace, said their foreign minister, Riyad
al-Maliki.
"Whoever will be able to form a government, we
are ready to sit with him or her in order to restart the negotiations,"
Maliki told reporters in Oslo, accompanying president Mahmud Abbas on a two-day
visit.
But Abbas later gave a blunt assessment of
Palestinian preferences for a new Israeli government.
"Our position: against Netanyahu," he
said.
Arab turnout
Israel's Arab parties have traditionally not
endorsed anyone for prime minister.
"The main difference in this vote is the
turnout among Arab citizens," Joint List leader Ayman Odeh told
journalists outside his home in the northern city of Haifa.
"There's no doubt that this is what made the
difference. Without that, Netanyahu would already be prime minister."
The election was the second in five months for
Israel.
President Reuven Rivlin, who must appoint someone
to attempt to form the next government, said there was a "need to avoid a
third".
Netanyahu suffered one of the biggest defeats of
his political career after the previous elections in April.
His Likud, along with its right-wing and religious
allies, won a majority, but he failed to form a coalition and opted for a
second election rather than risk having Rivlin choose someone else to try.
The stakes could not be much higher for the
69-year-old Netanyahu, who many believe will seek immunity from prosecution
should he survive as prime minister.