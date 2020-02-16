 

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions

2020-02-16 13:04
A picture taken from the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing afters missiles were launched toward Israel. (Mahmud Hams, AFP)

A picture taken from the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing afters missiles were launched toward Israel. (Mahmud Hams, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Israeli air force attacked Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in retaliation to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, a military statement said.

The exchange of fire between both sides has escalated since last month after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, angrily rejected by the Palestinians as a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

"Fighter planes and helicopters have targeted positions of the terrorist organisation Hamas in central Gaza Strip," including a military post, said the Israeli military, which earlier reported two projectiles had been fired into the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip.

Following the rocket fire, Israel announced it would cancel a slight easing of the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

"The extension of the fishing zone, the restoration of 500 commercial permits and the delivery of cement have been cancelled," because of the rocket fire, COGAT, the Israel defence ministry unit that oversees civilian activities in the Palestinian territories, said in a statement.

Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008, but over the past year, Hamas had gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza.

Israel justifies the blockade by the need to contain Hamas - designated a terrorist organisation by much of the West - which has controlled the enclave since 2007.

Critics say it is collective punishment of two million people and feeds extremism.

Palestinians in Gaza have launched rockets, mortar shells and balloons rigged with explosives at southern Israel on a near-daily basis since Trump's plan was unveiled.

Read more on:    palestine  |  israel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraqi capital: US military source

2020-02-16 12:51

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: SONA heats up as EFF MPs disrupt parliamentary proceedings
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Morningstar 19:08 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Brackenfell 17:45 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-02-15 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 