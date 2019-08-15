Israel to bar visit by two US congresswomen: ministry

Israel said Thursday it will bar a planned visit by two US congresswomen who have supported a boycott of the country over its treatment of Palestinians, a decision in line with President Donald Trump's urgings.

Israel's interior ministry announced the decision that it said was in accordance with a law banning entry to foreigners who support boycotting the country.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, were expected to arrive in Israel at the weekend for a visit that would take them to the Palestinian territories.

