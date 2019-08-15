 

Israel to bar visit by two US congresswomen: ministry

2019-08-15 22:36
Ilhan Omar. (Reuters)

Ilhan Omar. (Reuters)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Israel said Thursday it will bar a planned visit by two US congresswomen who have supported a boycott of the country over its treatment of Palestinians, a decision in line with President Donald Trump's urgings.

Israel's interior ministry announced the decision that it said was in accordance with a law banning entry to foreigners who support boycotting the country.

Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, were expected to arrive in Israel at the weekend for a visit that would take them to the Palestinian territories.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter. - FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    ilhan omar  |  rashida-tlaib  |  israel
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boris Johnson is reportedly honing his skills on the golf course, and it may help the UK secure a trade deal with Trump

2019-08-15 20:35

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: We have one lucky winner! 2019-08-15 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 