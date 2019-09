Benny Gantz, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main challenger, voted in Tuesday's election and called on the country to reject corruption and "extremism".

"We want new hope. We are voting today for change," Gantz said after voting alongside his wife in his hometown of Rosh Haayin near Tel Aviv.

"We will succeed in bringing hope. We will succeed in bringing change, without corruption and without extremism, all together."

More to follow.