Israeli soldier killed by rock thrown during raid in occupied West Bank - army

Jerusalem
– An Israeli soldier was killed by a rock hurled by a Palestinian during a raid
in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, an army spokesperson said.
A military statement said the
21-year-old soldier was hit in the head "during operational activity"
in the village of Yaabad near the northern city of Jenin.
Palestinian security sources said
that clashes erupted overnight when Israeli forces raided the village.
Army spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel
Jonathan Conricus said troops had entered to round up Palestinian suspects.
"Yaabad is a known hotspot
of terrorists and sympathisers and supporters of terrorist activities," he
said.
The forces were leaving the
village when the rock was thrown, striking the soldier on the head, he said,
adding that troops were searching for the perpetrator.
"Combat activities are going
on," he said.
Conricus said it was the first
death of a soldier in combat this year.
The circumstances echoed the May
2018 killing of a special forces sergeant during an arrest operation in
Al-Amari Palestinian refugee camp near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
Pompeo visit
In that incident the soldier was
killed by a stone block dropped on his head from a building.
The attacker was convicted by an Israeli
military court and given a life sentence.
The latest death came ahead of a
visit to Israel on Wednesday by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Pompeo said his talks in
Jerusalem would include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to
annex much of the occupied West Bank, despite warnings from the Palestinians
that the move will kill any prospect of lasting peace.
In an interview published on Tuesday
in pro-Netanyahu newspaper Israel Hayom, Pompeo was quoted as saying that
annexation plans would be discussed in his Jerusalem talks but ultimately
implementation would be an Israeli decision.
"We will share our opinions
in the best way possible," Pompeo told the paper.
"We've made clear what we
believe meets the requirements of international law. We've made clear that
Israel can make its legal decisions."
In January, US President Donald
Trump published a controversial plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian
conflict that gives US blessing to Israel's annexation of large swathes of the
occupied West Bank, even though the United Nations warns it would be a
violation of international law.
Israel has controlled the West
Bank since seizing it in the Six-Day War of 1967, with nearly three million
Palestinian residents living alongside roughly 400 000 Israelis residing in
settlements considered illegal under international law.