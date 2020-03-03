 

Israel's Netanyahu claims election win that defied 'all expectations'

2020-03-03 13:48

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed "a giant victory" in elections  on Tuesday, boasting that his right-wing Likud party had defied "all expectations" in the country's third vote in less than a year.

After exit polls by three networks forecast that Likud and its allies were on track to win 59 parliamentary seats - two short of majority - the premier mocked those who "predicted the end of Netanyahu".

Some experts had argued that Netanyahu could struggle to secure re-election after being charged with corruption and facing a trial due to start in two weeks.

