 

IT happens: Facebook sorry for Xi Jinping's name gaffe

2020-01-19 14:32

Facebook apologised Saturday for a distasteful mistranslation of Chinese President Xi Jinping's name from Burmese language posts during his much-touted visit to Myanmar.

His two-day visit to Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw was the first made by a Chinese leader in almost two decades.

But the historic moment was dimmed by the automatic translation feature on Myanmar's Facebook -- which rendered Xi Jinping's name from Burmese into English as "Mr Shithole".

The scatalogical error most notably appeared on the official Facebook page of Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"Mr Shithole, President of China arrives at 4 PM," said a translated announcement posted earlier Saturday.

"President of China, Mr. Shithole, signed a guest record of the house of representatives," it continued.

A Facebook spokesperson told AFP the social platform "has fixed the issue regarding Burmese to English translations" on their site.

"We sincerely apologise for the offense this has caused," they said in an emailed statement.

The company said it was unable to give any further details about whether the embarrassing error was due to a hack, software issues or something else.

Tech-nascent Myanmar loves Facebook.

The platform is the most popular site for news, entertainment and chat -- many even see it as synonymous with the internet.

Politicians and government agencies also use it for official statements and announcements.

The site -- which has more than two billion users globally -- is restricted in China.

Read more on:    facebook  |  xi jinping  |  china  |  myanmar
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Teargas, arrests in new anti-Macron demo in Paris

2020-01-19 13:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Enoch Mpianzi's family devastated by his untimely death at school camp
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 15:14 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Morningstar 13:38 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Saturday's results 2020-01-18 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 