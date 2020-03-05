 

Italy foreign ministry blasts CNN for coronavirus report

2020-03-05
Italy's foreign minister accused CNN on Thursday of "distorting reality" by appearing to suggest in a graphic of a map that much of the world was catching the new coronavirus from his Mediterranean country.

Luigi Di Maio posted a screen grab from the US television news network with the offending image on his Facebook page.

The map showed more than a dozen red arrows shooting from Italy to other parts of the world, with an accompanying caption saying: "coronavirus cases linked to Italy".

Di Maio said the map made it looks like "Italy seems to the origin of the outbreak".

"This is a distorted view of the reality," he wrote.

"But the point in not CNN, this is just one example, because there are also (other) international media painting Italy in the wrong way."

No comment

CNN issued no immediate comment.

Italy was also the source of some of the first cases of infections in other countries.

But the perception of Italy as an unsafe place has had a profound effect on its economically important tourism industry in the past few weeks, leading even to the Vatican seeing a huge drop in visitors.

