 

Italy lockdown | Countries scramble on coronavirus: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2020-03-10 07:39

All of Italy on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach.

Countries add new precautions against virus

Countries around the world are taking more precautions to stop the advance of the virus Covid-19.

Trudeau government outlaws conversion therapy for minors, non-consenting adults

Justice Minister David Lametti introduced legislation on Monday that would outlaw causing a child or non-consenting adult to undergo conversion therapy aimed at altering their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Argentina: women march to Congress to demand legal abortion

Women in Buenos Aires march to the Argentine Congress to demand the legalisation of abortion.

Drive-through coronavirus testing in Adelaide

A drive-through virus testing station opens in Adelaide.

Read more on:    us  |  italy  |  canada  |  australia  |  argentina  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Italy limits travel and bans public gatherings across whole country

2020-03-10 06:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Government updates SA on coronavirus developments in the country
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:42 AM
Road name: M3 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 08:41 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto 2020-03-09 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 