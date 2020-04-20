 

Italy mulls psychological tests to gauge impact of coronavirus lockdown

2020-04-20 17:55

Rome – Italian scientists want the government to conduct psychological tests on a sample of the population to determine how long people can stay confined to their homes, a report said on Monday.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said scientists want to understand how long Italians "are able to endure a lockdown" in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce a new set of social guidelines this week that could include the tests, the report said.

Italy entered into a progressively more restrictive lockdown over the first half of March that has since been replicated by most European nations.

The Mediterranean country's 60 million citizens have been barred from walking more than 200 metres from their homes without a significant reason.

Reports of domestic abuse have surged and scientists worry about the impact of such isolation on the elderly and the more vulnerable.

Conte's government is now debating how it can lift the stay-at-home order and reopen businesses while there is still no coronavirus cure or vaccine.

The virus has officially killed 23 660 in Italy – second only to the United States – and probably many more because most care home deaths are not counted.

Conte is expected to let people out of their homes for more reasons when the current lockdown rules expire on 4 May.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    italy  |  health  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 wrap: China rejects calls for probe, Brexit talks resume and clashes in Niger over curfew

2020-04-20 16:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 5 Cape Town weekend hotspots deserted during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:02 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Edgemead 16:11 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Better luck next time - no Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2020-04-19 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 