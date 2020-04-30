Italy to open two airports after nearly two-month shutdown

Italy said on Thursday it would reopen two of its shuttered airports next week, Ciampino in Rome and Peretola in Florence.
The two airports will reopen on 4 May for passenger flights, the transport ministry said in a brief statement.
Ciampino is Rome's secondary airport and is mostly used by low-cost carriers, while Peretola is Tuscany's second-largest airport after Pisa.
The two airports have been shut to passenger flights since 13 March.
Italy's current coronavirus lockdown expires on 4 May, when many restrictions remain but more people are expected to head back to work and travel within regions will be allowed under some circumstances.
Over a series of weeks, more businesses will be allowed to reopen.
The nationwide quarantine began on 9 March.
The opening of the airports next week will allow for testing of a screening system for coronavirus, the ministry said, without elaborating.
Italy's trains will also add new long-distance connections "in order to ensure minimum essential services," it said.