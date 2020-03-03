 

Jailed UK-Iran woman thought to have coronavirus is 'in perfect health'

2020-03-03 22:03
Reports that a jailed British-Iranian woman contracted the coronavirus have been dismissed.

Reports that a jailed British-Iranian woman contracted the coronavirus have been dismissed.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Iran said Tuesday a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran is "in perfect health" after the dual national reportedly expressed fears of contracting the new coronavirus behind bars.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was arrested at Tehran airport in April 2016, is serving a five-year term for sedition at Evin prison in the Iranian capital.

Iran's judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was "in perfect health".

"Yesterday she talked to her family by phone. There has been news about her recently that was fake news," he said on state television.

On Saturday her husband Richard Ratcliffe said that the 41-year-old detainee believed she had contracted the COVID-19 illness that has claimed 77 lives in the Islamic republic.

Strange cold

Ratcliffe said she had complained to him in a phone call that prison authorities were refusing to test her for the virus, despite her suffering from a worsening "strange cold".

His wife has repeatedly denied the charges against her.

She was arrested after visiting relatives in Iran with their young daughter.

At the time, she worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the media organisation's philanthropic arm.

Read more on:    uk  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US heads into crucial vote which could decide who challenges Trump for the Presidency

2020-03-03 20:43

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Model loses job after inappropriately touching waitress
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:44 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Khayelitsha 17:30 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player wins jackpot 51 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 