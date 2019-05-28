 

Japan mass stabbing | Brexit party success: WATCH the top World news videos for today

2019-05-28 07:04

Police on guard after mass stabbing in Japan

Japanese firemen and police forensic experts gather at the site where two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in Kanagawa Prefecture.

EU Elections final result: Brexit Party win 29 seats in record haul

Take a look at the results of the EU elections from around the country after all the seats have been declared.

Surviving loss in Afghanistan: A family of amputees

One year ago, 10 children in an Afghan family picked up an unexploded rocket on the way to school which exploded, killing three of them and leaving seven without limbs. One year on, they speak about their struggle.

Oklahoma governor surveys tornado damage

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits El Reno, a city about 40km west of Oklahoma that was hit by tornado

Australia cracks down on illegal reptile trade

Australian officials have worked closely with Interpol and other overseas agencies to crack down on the illegal reptile trade.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  japan  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Clashes between prisoners in Brazil jail leave 15 dead

2019-05-28 05:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 