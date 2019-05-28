Japan mass stabbing | Brexit party success: WATCH the top World news videos for today

Police on guard after mass stabbing in Japan

Japanese firemen and police forensic experts gather at the site where two people, including a child, were feared dead in a mass stabbing attack that also injured 17 people in Kanagawa Prefecture.

EU Elections final result: Brexit Party win 29 seats in record haul

Take a look at the results of the EU elections from around the country after all the seats have been declared.

Surviving loss in Afghanistan: A family of amputees

One year ago, 10 children in an Afghan family picked up an unexploded rocket on the way to school which exploded, killing three of them and leaving seven without limbs. One year on, they speak about their struggle.

Oklahoma governor surveys tornado damage

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visits El Reno, a city about 40km west of Oklahoma that was hit by tornado

Australia cracks down on illegal reptile trade

Australian officials have worked closely with Interpol and other overseas agencies to crack down on the illegal reptile trade.

