 

Japan rejects South Korea deal over wartime forced labour

2019-06-20 09:50
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Kyodo News via AP, file)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Kyodo News via AP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Japan on Thursday flatly rejected as "unacceptable" a South Korean proposal to set up a joint fund to compensate wartime forced labourers, a bitter dispute that has bogged down bilateral ties.

The proposed fund would not solve the issue, the top government spokesperson told a regular press conference in Tokyo.

"The South Korean proposal is utterly unacceptable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

"We will continue to urge South Korea to agree to arbitration," he added.

READ: Japan should take 'more humble' attitude: South Korea's Moon

Relations between the two US allies have been increasingly strained by a series of rulings from South Korean courts ordering Japanese firms that used wartime forced labour to compensate victims.

Japan's government and the firms involved have rejected the rulings, with Tokyo saying the issue was settled when the two countries normalised relations.

Agreement

Last month, Tokyo proposed the issue be put to arbitration under the terms of an agreement signed by the two countries in 1965, when ties were normalised.

The agreement calls for the two countries to set up an arbitration panel if they cannot resolve a dispute through diplomatic negotiations.

South Korea on Wednesday offered a counterproposal that would see South Korean and Japanese firms - including those involved in the court cases - set up a voluntary fund to compensate the victims.

"If Tokyo accepts our offer, our government is willing to review the Japanese government's request (to discuss the issue)," Seoul said in a statement.

Japan and South Korea are both democracies, market economies and US allies, but their relationship has been strained for decades as a result of Tokyo's brutal 1910 - 1945 colonial rule over the Korean peninsula.

The tense ties between Tokyo and Seoul come amid diplomatic efforts to persuade North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons, to ease one of the key security risks for the region.

When relations were normalised, Tokyo agreed a reparations package that included grants and cheap loans intended to cover victims of various wartime policies.

Japan argues that package should have permanently resolved the issue.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    south korea  |  japan
NEXT ON NEWS24X

MH17 charges | Ex-Trump aide deflects questions: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-20 07:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: It's happy humpday for one lucky player 2019-06-19 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Sales Representative- Knysna

George - Knysna
George Employment Consultants
R15 000.00 Per Month Per Month

Key Accounts - IT

Bellville
Southern Shore Recruitment
R15 000.00 - R25 000.00 Per Month

Audit Senior / Bookkeeper to Trial Balance

Cape Town Southern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R15 000.00 - R21 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 