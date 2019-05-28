 

Japanese man dies mid-flight with stomach full of cocaine

2019-05-28 07:11
(File, Supplied)

(File, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Japanese man with 246 packets of cocaine in his stomach and intestines died mid-flight on his way from Bogota to Tokyo, authorities said on Monday in northern Mexico, where the plane made an emergency landing.

The 42-year-old man, identified only as Udo "N," began having a seizure after travelling from the Colombian capital to Mexico City and catching a connecting flight to Japan, said the prosecutor's office for the state of Sonora.

"Flight attendants noticed a person suffering convulsions, and requested permission to make an emergency landing in Hermosillo, Sonora," it said in a statement.

"When the plane landed at 02:25 on Friday, paramedics boarded it and declared Udo 'N' deceased."

An autopsy found the man had swallowed 246 packets of cocaine, each measuring one by 2.5cm.

The cause of death was swelling of the brain caused by a drug overdose, said the statement.

The Aeromexico plane from Mexico City to Tokyo, which was carrying 198 other passengers, resumed its flight after the body was removed and international protocols were carried out, prosecutors said.

Transporting narcotics inside human "mules" is a popular smuggling tactic with drug cartels.

Read more on:    mexico  |  colombia  |  japan
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Japan mass stabbing | Brexit party success: WATCH the top World news videos for today

19 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players strike it lucky in Monday's draw 2019-05-26 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 