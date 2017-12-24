Jerusalem tensions cast shadow over Holy Land Christmas

Bethlehem - Palestinian scouts played drums and
bagpipes as Christmas celebrations began in Bethlehem on Sunday, but many
tourists stayed away with tensions still simmering following Washington's
recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
The December 6 announcement by US President Donald
Trump unleashed demonstrations and clashes, including in Bethlehem in the
Israeli-occupied West Bank where Christians will mark the birth of Jesus in a
midnight mass.
On Bethlehem's Manger Square, hundreds of
Palestinians and tourists gathered in the cold near a huge nativity scene and
Christmas tree to watch the annual scout parade.
They took pictures as a marching band made its way
through the square towards the Church of the Nativity, built over the spot
where tradition says Mary gave birth to Jesus.
The square usually throngs with tourists on
Christmas Eve, but clashes between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli army
in the past weeks have kept people away this year.
Twelve Palestinians have been killed since Trump's
declaration, including a 19-year-old who died of his wounds on Sunday nine days
after he was shot during a Gaza protest.
Also read: There's no missing Trump's 'Merry Christmas' message
Nahil Banura, a Christian woman from Beit Sahur, a town near Bethlehem, said Trump's decision
had made the run-up to Christmas "miserable".
"People are only going out to vent," said
the 67-year-old, whose granddaughter wore a Santa Claus hat and clutched a pink
balloon.
Perhaps as few as 50 000 Palestinian Christians make up
just around two percent of the predominantly Muslim population of the West Bank
and east Jerusalem.
Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarch
of Jerusalem, arrived in Bethlehem after noon
and shook hands with local personalities on his way to the Church of the
Nativity.
Extra police
Pizzaballa said last week that "dozens"
of foreign visitors had cancelled their Christmas trips after Trump's
announcement.
But Israel's tourism ministry has said Christmas
preparations have not been affected, and it expects a 20 percent increase in
the number of Christian pilgrims this year compared with 2016.
An Israeli police spokesman said that extra units
would be deployed in Jerusalem and at the crossings to Bethlehem to ease the
travel and access for the "thousands of tourists and visitors".
And the Israeli army officer in charge of the
Bethlehem area said that while tensions had been high in the area following the
Jerusalem announcement, he did not expect trouble on Christmas.
"We've reinforced our troops, and are ready
for any scenario," Lieutenant Colonel Benny Meir told AFP.
Also read: Trump threat to cut aid raises stakes in UN Jerusalem vote
Israel seized east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle
East war and later annexed it, in moves never recognised by the international
community.
Palestinians view East
Jerusalem as the capital of their future state
and interpreted Trump's statement as rejecting their right to a capital in east
Jerusalem, although the Americans deny this.
In a statement before Christmas, Palestinian
president Mahmud Abbas said Trump's announcement "encouraged the illegal
disconnection between the holy cities of Bethlehem and Jerusalem, both
separated for the first time in over 2,000 years of Christianity".
Mitri Raheb, pastor
of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, told AFP on Sunday
that Christmas this year is a "mix of sadness and joy" because of the
US decision on Jerusalem, which he called "the beating heart of
Palestine."
Christmas in Mosul
In neighbouring Egypt, Coptic Christians who
celebrate Christmas on January 6 saw a church in Giza attacked by a mob
following Muslim prayers on Friday, the latest in some 20 such incidents in
2017.
Hundreds entered the church, chanting slogans
calling for its demolition, destroying furniture and attacking worshippers
before security forces restored order.
Christmas decorations have meanwhile become more
visible in Christian areas of the Syrian capital Damascus this year.
In the central city of Homs, Christians will
celebrate Christmas with great fanfare for the first time in years after the
end of battles between regime and rebel forces, with processions, shows for
children and even decorations among the ruins.
In Iraq too, this year marks a positive turning
point for the Christian community in the northern city of Mosul.
Hymns filled a Mosul church on Sunday as
worshippers celebrated Christmas for the first time in four years after the
city's recapture from the Islamic State group in July.
Muslims, as well as local and military officials,
stood with Christian worshippers amid the candles and Christmas trees at St
Paul's Church.