 

'Jetman' stuns with Iron Man-style flight over Dubai

2020-02-18 21:12
Daredevil Vince Reffet, known as Jetman, takes part in a flight in the Emirati city of Dubai. (AFP)

Daredevil Vince Reffet, known as Jetman, takes part in a flight in the Emirati city of Dubai. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Daredevil Vince Reffet has soared into the skies above Dubai in the latest "Jetman" stunt, taking off from the ground and climbing to 1 800 metres in a feat reminiscent of Marvel's "Iron Man" and hailed as a world first.

Reffet and his collaborators, known as "Jetmen", have literally scaled new heights with the help of jetpacks and carbon-fire wings, staging a series of aerial displays that send them tearing through the skies at breakneck speed.

In an awe-inspiring flight captured on viral video, the Frenchman on Friday hovered five metres above the crystal waters of Dubai's coast before shooting off into the air and skimming the city's skyline.

"We accomplished another world first in 100% autonomous human flight with @jetmandubai, who took off from the ground before soaring to a high-altitude flight of up to 1 800m!" tweeted Expo 2020 Dubai, the mammoth trade fair that will open in October.

The Jetmen had previously launched themselves into the air by jumping down from high platforms.

"It's the result of extremely thorough teamwork, where each small step generated huge results. Everything was planned to the split second, and I was overjoyed by the progress that was achieved," Reffet said in a statement.

"One of the next objectives is to land back on the ground after a flight at altitude, without needing to open a parachute. It's being worked on."

Reffet's carbon fibre wings are powered by four mini jet engines. The equipment, which is controlled by the pilot's movements, is capable of reaching speeds of 400km per hour.

On Friday, Reffet hovered 5 metres above the crystal waters of Dubai's coast before shooting off into the air and skimming the city's skyline.

The Jetmen have pulled off a series of eye-popping flights in Dubai, soaring in tandem above the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, and alongside an Emirates Airbus A380, the world's largest commercial airplane.

Last year, Reffet and fellow Frenchman Fred Fugen also flew through the famed "Heaven's Gate" archway in the mountains of China's Hunan province.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Faster than Bolt' Indian buffalo runner beaten

2020-02-18 19:12

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Foreign nationals allegedly torch building after eviction
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:27 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Joostenberg Vlakte 19:45 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 47 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 