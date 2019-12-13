 

Johnson celebrates win | Corbyn promises to step down from Labour: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-12-13 06:53

UK's Johnson says election results 'powerful new mandate' for Brexit

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said the British people had given his Conservative government a "powerful new mandate" to deliver Brexit and unite the country.

Corbyn: I will not lead Labour in future general elections

Jeremy Corbyn announces he will not lead Labour in future general elections.

Bloomberg in 'outstanding health' - doctor

One of several Democratic presidential candidates in their 70s, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's doctor said in a letter released by the campaign that the billionaire was a "77-year-old man in outstanding health". Last week 70-year-old Elizabeth Warren released her medical exam results showing she was also in "excellent health".

Six bodies retrieved from New Zealand volcano

Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaking to media in Sydney about the retrieval of bodies from White Island after the volcanic eruption on Monday. Payne says the six bodies recovered were thought to be Australians but couldn't confirm officially.

Meghalaya cuts internet, curfew in parts of Shillong amid protests

Mobile internet and SMS services were blocked across Meghalaya for two days, and an indefinite curfew imposed in parts of capital city Shillong after unrest flared in the state on Thursday over the Citizenship Amendment Bill or CAB.


UK's Johnson says election results 'powerful new mandate' for Brexit

2019-12-13 06:10

