Johnson fails again | Hong Kong residents urged to reject violence: WATCH the top world news videos for today

UK lawmakers reject Johnson's bid for early election

For the second time in a week, lawmakers voted against Boris Johnson's request to try and break the deadlock through an early national election.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam urges all Hong Kongers to say no to violence

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam urges people of Hong Kong to say no to violence as the semi-autonomous city reels from more than three months of unprecedented pro-democracy protests.

Judge halts Trump asylum policy nationwide

A federal judge in California has reinstated a halt on the Trump administration's plan to prevent most migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border. US District Judge Jon Tigar ruled that an injunction should apply nationwide.

Storm-ravaged Bahamians kicked off ferry for US

Bahamians were ordered off a ferry headed to Florida if they did not have a US visa, even though others without visas had already travelled to the US as long as they had a passport and proof of no criminal record.

Belgian zoo celebrates twin pandas' first month

The twin panda babies, born in early August in the Belgian zoo of Pairi Daiza, have just celebrated their first month of existence, while the caretakers continue to monitor their health.

