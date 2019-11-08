Johnson promises post-Brexit trade | Pence testifies in impeachment: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Boris Johnson makes NI trade pledge as he highlights Brexit deal

Frictionless trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK would be maintained under the proposed Brexit deal, the Prime Minister has said.

Pence aide testifies in impeachment probe, another transcript released

US congressional committees conducting an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump met on Thursday for the first time with a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, one of the last witnesses to testify behind closed doors before public hearings.

Analyst: Authoritarian states threaten online data

A technology watchdog group says authoritarian regimes can threaten privacy on social media platforms. This comes a day after US prosecutors alleged that Saudi Arabia recruited two Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts.

Germany, US defend NATO after Macron brands transatlantic alliance brain dead

Angela Merkel has said the French president was overreacting.

DOJ: Company sold Chinese security systems to US military

Federal prosecutors have filed criminal charges accusing a New York company of exposing the US government and private customers to security risks by illegally importing and selling surveillance and security equipment from China.