Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton. (John Angelillo, Pool Photo via AP)

Explosive devices have reportedly been sent to former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama on Wednesday, according the the US Secret Service.

BBC News reported that the explosives did not reach the Clintons or Obama as it was intercepted by US Secret Service personnel.

The packages addressed to the former presidents were discovered during a mail screening to former US officials.

Earlier this week, an explosive device has also been found at the home of business magnet and philanthropist, George Soros, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The device was found in the mailbox of Soros' home and was successfully detonated.

It is believed that the explosives may be linked.

More to follow.

