 

BREAKING | Boris Johnson wins race for Britain's PM

2019-07-23 13:05
UK's Boris Johnson. (Niklas Halle'n, AFP)

UK's Boris Johnson. (Niklas Halle'n, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Boris Johnson has become the new Conservative leader on Tuesday in London, winning the race to be Britain's prime minister.

After exhausting all possible avenues to get her Brexit plan through parliament, Theresa May stepped down as party leader on June 7, triggering a six-week leadership contest.

WATCH: Tearful Theresa May announces resignation

Some 160 000 grassroots Conservative party members had the chance to choose their new leader.

Johnson, who has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union on the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal, is set to march head-on into a collision with Brussels, the British parliament and Tehran.

The former London mayor, who charms and alarms colleagues in equal numbers, beat Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and will take over from Theresa May as prime minister on Wednesday.

But the incoming premier faces exactly the same set of circumstances - if not worse - with parliament deadlocked as the Brexit deadline looms.

The new leader will have just three months to attempt to resolve a three-year Brexit crisis that could damage economies on both sides of the Channel and determine the fate of generations of Britons.

READ: Who blinks first? Boris Johnson's risky Brexit bet

Resignations

Johnson's seemingly imminent appointment triggered some ministers to announce their resignations, including finance minister Philip Hammond.

Alan Duncan quit as Britain's Europe and Americas minister on Monday - and tried to bring down Johnson's leadership before he even takes office.

"I have very grave concerns that he flies by the seat of his pants and it's all a bit haphazard and ramshackle," Duncan told the BBC.

"I just think he's going to go smack into a crisis of government."

He tried to force a test of Johnson's support in parliament via an emergency debate on Tuesday, which was rejected by Commons Speaker John Bercow.

Politics in Britain has become increasingly polarised around the Brexit issue, with both the Conservatives and the infighting-riven Labour main opposition haemorrhaging support.

The Liberal Democrats, the biggest unambiguously anti-Brexit opposition party, on Monday announced Jo Swinson as their new chief after their own leadership contest.

"I will do whatever it takes to stop Brexit," the 39-year-old Scot said.

The Britain Elects opinion poll aggregator puts Labour on 25%, the Conservatives on 23, the Brexit Party on 21 and the Lib Dems on 18, highlighting the four-way split.

Stand-off with Iran

Besides his domestic battles, Johnson will have to try to secure a resolution to the stand-off with Iran.

READ MORE: The 5 big problems Britain's next prime minister will have to deal with on his first day

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Tehran seized the British-flagged Stena Impero on Friday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, against a backdrop of brinkmanship between the United States and Iran.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Hunt branded Tehran's actions as "state piracy".

He announced that Britain was planning a European-led protection force for shipping in the Gulf.

May will answer questions in parliament as prime minister for the final time at midday (11:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

She will then make one last speech outside the premier's Downing Street office before heading to Buckingham Palace to tender her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II.

The 93-year-old head of state will then invite the new Conservative leader to form an administration.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    boris johnson  |  theresa may  |  uk  |  brexit
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Jeremy Hunt 'feeling positive' on day of Tory leadership announcement

2019-07-23 12:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Happy Monday for four Daily Lotto jackpot winners 2019-07-22 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 