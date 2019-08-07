JUST IN: Teen murder suspects, who were on the run, found dead in Canada

The bodies of two teenage fugitives, suspected of three murders, have been found, according to Canadian police.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run since 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, were found shot dead alongside the Alaska Highway in northern British Columbia two weeks ago.

They have also been charged in a third murder, of 64-year-old Canadian biology professor Leonard Dyck, whose body police found later in the same region.

McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, were last spotted on July 22 in the Gillam region, more than 1 000km north of the Manitoba capital Winnipeg.

The pair have been described by family as "skilled survivalists" but Manu Tranquard, a professor at the University of Quebec at Chicoutimi, said calling them experts would be "a stretch".

"Most people who say they're part of the 'survivalist' movement are people who spend time on YouTube watching video demonstrations of different techniques, but they don't actually practice the techniques themselves," he told AFP.

On Wednesday, Canadian police said they were scaling back the hunt. Investigators are not ruling out that the teenagers might already be dead, or that they found a way out of Manitoba.

"If they're still alive, that's another story, since then the police have time on their side," said Hebert.

