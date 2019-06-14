Kardashian at White House | Iran bomb video emerges: WATCH the top world news videos for today

Kim Kardashian West back at White House

Kim Kardashian West has returned to the White House to help US president Donald Trump promote efforts to help those leaving prison get jobs and stay on track.

WATCH: White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders leaving job

Video purports to show Iran removing ship mine

The US military on Friday released a video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the Islamic Republic sought to remove evidence.

Black man killed in Memphis was a suspect in shooting

New allegations are emerging about 20-year-old Brandon Webber whose killing by federal agents sparked protests and chaos in Memphis.

Ebola crisis 'accelerating' says field co-ordinator in DR Congo

The World Health Organization is set to decide whether or not to declare Ebola a public health emergency on Friday after a 5-year-old died in Uganda.

Death sentence for father who killed his five kids

A jury in South Carolina has sentenced a father to death for killing his five children.

