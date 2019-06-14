 

Kardashian at White House | Iran bomb video emerges: WATCH the top world news videos for today

2019-06-14 06:58

Kim Kardashian West back at White House

Kim Kardashian West has returned to the White House to help US president Donald Trump promote efforts to help those leaving prison get jobs and stay on track.

WATCH: White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders leaving job

Video purports to show Iran removing ship mine

The US military on Friday released a video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the oil tankers targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the Islamic Republic sought to remove evidence.

Black man killed in Memphis was a suspect in shooting

New allegations are emerging about 20-year-old Brandon Webber whose killing by federal agents sparked protests and chaos in Memphis.

Ebola crisis 'accelerating' says field co-ordinator in DR Congo

The World Health Organization is set to decide whether or not to declare Ebola a public health emergency on Friday after a 5-year-old died in Uganda.

Death sentence for father who killed his five kids

A jury in South Carolina has sentenced a father to death for killing his five children.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    drc  |  us  |  iran
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Syria Kurds hand over six Belgian orphans from IS families: official

2019-06-14 06:55

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Two-way split, each pocket more than R200 000 2019-06-13 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 