 

Katherine Johnson, black Nasa mathematician, dies at 101

2020-02-24 20:00
Katherine Johnson (C) with director Ezra Edelman (R) and producer Caroline Waterlow (L) during the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017. (AFP)

Katherine Johnson (C) with director Ezra Edelman (R) and producer Caroline Waterlow (L) during the 89th Annual Academy Awards in 2017. (AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Katherine Johnson, a ground-breaking black NASA mathematician whose life was portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures," died on Monday aged 101, the space agency said.

Johnson's calculations helped put the first man on the Moon in 1969, but she was little known until the 2017 Oscar-nominated film told the stories of three black women who worked at Nasa.

"She was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten," Nasa Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, honouring "her courage and the milestones we could not have reached without her."

Johnson and a colleague were the first to calculate the parameters of the suborbital 1961 flight of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American in space.

Her math talents later helped determine the trajectory of the Apollo 11 flight that landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Moon in July 1969.

US president Barack Obama presented Johnson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the country, in 2015.

Two years later, Johnson - then aged 98 - attended the 2017 Oscars when "Hidden Figures" was nominated, taking the stage to receive a standing ovation.

"Ms Johnson helped our nation enlarge the frontiers of space even as she made huge strides that also opened doors for women and people of color," Bridenstine said in a statement.

Read more on:    nasa  |  space
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Bus passengers from Italy blocked in France in coronavirus scare

2020-02-24 18:30

Inside News24

 
/News
MUST SEE | Fast and furious: Soccer players run for cover as BMW speeds onto field
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:10 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 15:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Sunday's Daily Lotto results 2020-02-23 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 