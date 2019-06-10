Key dates in race to become next British PM and beyond

Nominations close Monday for the leadership of Britain's governing Conservative Party, with the eventual winner set to replace Theresa May as prime minister.

Here is the timetable for the outgoing May, the election of a new party leader who will almost certainly become the new prime minister and the key dates ahead for the new PM:

June 10: Nominations open at 09:00 and close at 16:00. Candidates need the support of at least eight Conservative MPs.

June 11: First formal hustings before Conservative MPs.

June 12: Hustings before Conservative MPs.

June 13: First ballot of Tory lawmakers. Candidates with 16 or fewer votes eliminated. If the threshold is met by all the contenders, the candidate with lowest number of votes is eliminated.

June 16: First live television debate. Ninety-minute programme on Channel 4.

June 17: Hustings before Conservative MPs.

June 18: Second ballot. Candidates with 32 or fewer votes eliminated. If threshold met by all candidates, contender with lowest number of votes eliminated.

June 18: Two hours after second ballot results, remaining candidates take part in BBC television debate.

June 19: Third ballot scheduled.

June 20: Fourth and fifth ballots scheduled. Party hopes to be down to the final two candidates, who then make their pitch to party members.

June 20-21: European summit in Brussels. EU leaders will meet to decide on who will take the big jobs in the bloc's institutions for the next five years, and to adopt the EU's strategic agenda for 2019-2024.

June 22: First hustings before Conservative Party members planned. At least 12 such events to take place around Britain.

June 27: Date on which May will have lasted longer in office than Neville Chamberlain, who took Britain into World War II. She would become Britain's 33rd-longest-serving prime minister out of 54.

June 28-29: G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Britain's prime minister due to attend.

July 2: Inaugural plenary session of the new European Parliament. It was hoped that Britain, even if it took part in the elections, would be out before this point so the MEPs would never actually take their seats.

July 11: Third anniversary of May becoming leader of the Conservative Party.

July 13: Third anniversary of May becoming prime minister.

July 20: Parliament due to break for summer.

July 22: Proposed vote of the Conservative membership on the final two contenders expected to be completed by the end of this week.

August 25-27: G7 summit in Biarritz, southwest France. New British prime minister due to attend.

September 29-October 2: Conservative Party conference in Manchester, northwest England. The new party leader will be in place and address the annual gathering.

October 17-18: EU summit in Brussels. British prime minister due to attend if UK is still in the bloc.

October 31: Barring a third postponement or an earlier departure, Britain leaves the European Union.