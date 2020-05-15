Key workers at risk: UK companies accused of overlooking safety during coronavirus pandemic

While the coronavirus pandemic has left many employees on furlough or working from home, couriers have been busier than ever.

But some companies in the United Kingdom are being criticised for failing to provide the equipment necessary to ensure the safety of their employees.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports from London.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

